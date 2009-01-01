Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Xi Sport fuel tank capacity #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Boone Lake, TN Age 35 Posts 54 Xi Sport fuel tank capacity Anyone happen to know the fuel tank size in a 1998 Xi Sport 750? I have searched here and google and havent got an answer. Ive got the block off plate ordered and would like to just add oil to the fuel since it is 3/4 full. I can siphon it out to premix if needed but thats no fun.



Thanks in advance.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location mi Posts 9 Re: Xi Sport fuel tank capacity My 94 I believe is 8.4 gallons, could be the same but yet could be different, the specs are in my owners manual.



Sent from my GM1917 using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules