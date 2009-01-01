 Xi Sport fuel tank capacity
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:04 AM #1
    N.Penley
    N.Penley is online now
    PWCToday Regular N.Penley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Boone Lake, TN
    Age
    35
    Posts
    54

    Xi Sport fuel tank capacity

    Anyone happen to know the fuel tank size in a 1998 Xi Sport 750? I have searched here and google and havent got an answer. Ive got the block off plate ordered and would like to just add oil to the fuel since it is 3/4 full. I can siphon it out to premix if needed but thats no fun.

    Thanks in advance.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:25 PM #2
    spearskrue
    spearskrue is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    mi
    Posts
    9

    Re: Xi Sport fuel tank capacity

    My 94 I believe is 8.4 gallons, could be the same but yet could be different, the specs are in my owners manual.

    Sent from my GM1917 using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 