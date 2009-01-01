|
Xi Sport fuel tank capacity
Anyone happen to know the fuel tank size in a 1998 Xi Sport 750? I have searched here and google and havent got an answer. Ive got the block off plate ordered and would like to just add oil to the fuel since it is 3/4 full. I can siphon it out to premix if needed but thats no fun.
Thanks in advance.
Re: Xi Sport fuel tank capacity
My 94 I believe is 8.4 gallons, could be the same but yet could be different, the specs are in my owners manual.
