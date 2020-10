Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 Yamaha SUV Carb fitting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Kansas Posts 11 2001 Yamaha SUV Carb fitting Does anyone know where I can find a replacement for this damaged fuel fitting from the Mag carb on a 2001 Yamaha 1200 SUV?

I can see it in the parts diagrams but there is no part number.





Thank you!

