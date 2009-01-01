Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wisconsin Dells JET BLAST 2021 Freeride by JET-LIFT - Year Number TEN!!! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,686 Blog Entries 5 Wisconsin Dells JET BLAST 2021 Freeride by JET-LIFT - Year Number TEN!!! Stay tuned. This will be our 10th annual primary freeride event hosted by the Badgerland Jet Pilots.



Official dates for JB21 are June 1st through June 6th. Memorial Day falls on May 31st of 2021, so JB21 will begin that Tuesday (6/1) right after Memorial Day and run through Sunday (6/6).



I will be holding back on my normal standard of posting all the details 8 or 9 months in advance because frankly, umm political bullsh1t is the "new norm" that makes planning things like this much more difficult to impossible. You guys know my style...I only like to promise what is confirmed and I know is going to happen, but these days the variables beyond my control limit what can be truly confirmed very far in advance.



We still have the 1995 Squarenose to award to someone. She's dialed in and very nice. I took the extra time this past summer, after having to cancel the 2020 raffle, to ride her more than any of our past fundraiser skis. I have a record of everyone who already purchased their JB20 registrations through me, and you are already registered for JB21 with the same number of raffle tickets. Any questions or concerns, email me at psucharski@tds.net.



As I have been teasing/promising since year 7, year 10 will be my last for this event. It's looking like a couple of our younger BJPs are ready and willing to take over the JB handlepole after I "retire". Looking like I will stay on as a consultant and to maintain our relationship/negotiations with our host campground, but ALL of the other fun stuff (aka, work) will be on them.



Stay safe, everyone.



For reference:

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=488523



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=489630



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules