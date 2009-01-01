|
657 base gaskets, 657 / 717 o rings and gaskets
4, 5, 6, 8 hole base gaskets for the 650 / 657
657 / 717 twin carb intake cover o rings
657 / 717 head / water cover o rings
657 / 717 single carb intake gaskets
657 / 717 front cover o rings
Klinger Sil brand gaskets
Im not a sea doo guy so dont kill me for descriptions, fitment etc. This is the info i was given with the parts from a friend. There are multiples of most if not all of the stuff listed
$100 for all of it, shipping is $25
Please call or text with questions 360-280-zero 75 nine
