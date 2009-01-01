Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 657 base gaskets, 657 / 717 o rings and gaskets #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location tenino, wa Age 54 Posts 165 657 base gaskets, 657 / 717 o rings and gaskets 4, 5, 6, 8 hole base gaskets for the 650 / 657



657 / 717 twin carb intake cover o rings



657 / 717 head / water cover o rings



657 / 717 single carb intake gaskets



657 / 717 front cover o rings



Klinger Sil brand gaskets



Im not a sea doo guy so dont kill me for descriptions, fitment etc. This is the info i was given with the parts from a friend. There are multiples of most if not all of the stuff listed



$100 for all of it, shipping is $25



