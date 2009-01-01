|
|
-
88 Kawasaki 650sx Jettrim
Hey guys, was thinking of buying some jet trim for my ski. The installation says to remove all the pads first and I guess I just want to make sure before I do anything that what it means is to actually fasten the pads from the hull leaving just fiberglass for the jettrim to adhere to. Is this correct? The guy I bought my ski from just put glue on top of the old vinyl and attached hydrotruf pads which have started to tear off after one day on the lake.
