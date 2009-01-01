Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 88 Kawasaki 650sx Jettrim #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location CA Posts 2 88 Kawasaki 650sx Jettrim Hey guys, was thinking of buying some jet trim for my ski. The installation says to remove all the pads first and I guess I just want to make sure before I do anything that what it means is to actually fasten the pads from the hull leaving just fiberglass for the jettrim to adhere to. Is this correct? The guy I bought my ski from just put glue on top of the old vinyl and attached hydrotruf pads which have started to tear off after one day on the lake. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules