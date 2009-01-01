 Super Chicken Lock Hatch Assembly & Cap for Side Bu
  1. Today, 07:24 PM #1
    P-Money
    Super Chicken Lock Hatch Assembly & Cap for Side Bu

    WTB: front hatch lock hatch assembly and cap for side bumper for a Super Chicken.

    This is what I’m looking for...thanks!

    DEC08463-D5CA-44F6-A607-451322B5DCA9.jpeg

    E250A586-1660-4464-BC47-A354AFB47D0F.jpeg
  2. Today, 08:20 PM #2
    89jetmate
    Re: Super Chicken Lock Hatch Assembly & Cap for Side Bu

    For the latch look for a ts one on eBay. That’s what I used for mine. It’s the same latch
  3. Today, 09:17 PM #3
    P-Money
    Re: Super Chicken Lock Hatch Assembly & Cap for Side Bu

    Quote Originally Posted by 89jetmate View Post
    For the latch look for a ts one on eBay. That’s what I used for mine. It’s the same latch
    Yep. Been watching. Thought I had one but it was gone. Will keep my eyes peeled. Thanks
  4. Today, 09:24 PM #4
    89jetmate
    Re: Super Chicken Lock Hatch Assembly & Cap for Side Bu

    https://www.ebay.com/itm/KAWASAKI-JL...kAAOSwiflfkMSG
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 