|
|
-
Super Chicken Lock Hatch Assembly & Cap for Side Bu
WTB: front hatch lock hatch assembly and cap for side bumper for a Super Chicken.
This is what I’m looking for...thanks!
DEC08463-D5CA-44F6-A607-451322B5DCA9.jpeg
E250A586-1660-4464-BC47-A354AFB47D0F.jpeg
Last edited by P-Money; Today at 07:25 PM.
-
Re: Super Chicken Lock Hatch Assembly & Cap for Side Bu
For the latch look for a ts one on eBay. That’s what I used for mine. It’s the same latch
-
Re: Super Chicken Lock Hatch Assembly & Cap for Side Bu
Yep. Been watching. Thought I had one but it was gone. Will keep my eyes peeled. Thanks
Originally Posted by 89jetmate
For the latch look for a ts one on eBay. That’s what I used for mine. It’s the same latch
-
Re: Super Chicken Lock Hatch Assembly & Cap for Side Bu
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)
- 89jetmate,
- P-Money
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules