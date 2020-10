Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB 44mm Intake Manifold for '88 JS 550 and 44mm SBN carb #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Merritt Island, Fl Age 50 Posts 10 WTB 44mm Intake Manifold for '88 JS 550 and 44mm SBN carb Hello,



Not sure where to post this, but I am redoing my 440/550 conversion ski and I am wanting to upgrade the manifold and carb from the stock 38mm roundbody to the 44mm SBN square body. I am having a hard time finding anything on the internet. I have read that I will need a spacer plate, but I would prefer all in one manifold if avail....Please Help!!



Thanks in advance!!



Brad #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,186 Re: WTB 44mm Intake Manifold for '88 JS 550 and 44mm SBN carb Here's a brand new one newly produced by Gordon Oelkers!



https://www.facebook.com/groups/6213...54731067951291 Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 48 Posts 10,846 Re: WTB 44mm Intake Manifold for '88 JS 550 and 44mm SBN carb I have a NOS PJS SBN manifold (the real McCoy, not a knock off). PM me if interested.



You can get the adapter plate John Zigler (Watcon)

