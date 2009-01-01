Polaris parts.
Piston is new in the box with clips, rings fits 700 or 1050 motors.
all other parts are used. Came off 700 motor
crank is a good core for rebuild.
cases are usable to cracks
jugs will need to go one size up.
stator/flywheel unknown if working or not bought a box of parts years ago to get my ski up and running. cleaning out the garage now.
intake manifold, reeds etc
see picture all parts in picture are best offer. Buyer pays shipping and PP fees. Let me know what you need.
polaris 5.JPGpolaris 4.JPGpolaris 3.JPGpolaris 2.JPGpolaris parts.JPGpolaris piston.JPG