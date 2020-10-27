Parting out 2001 sea Doo XP buy a part or the whole thing. Ski ran on trailer on 10/4 prior to taking apart. All prices are best offer.

Engine has 145 psi on each cylinder: $1000 includes starter, exhaust manifold, intake, flywheel, stator, and Reed's. Prefer local pickup for motor.

MPEM with key: $250
Pump will include a new wear ring: $200
Carbs need rebuild: $150 can rebuild if interested and sell for $300
Seat $ make offer
Vts motor and housing: $150
Hood (all gauges are bad): make offer
Hull with clean title $300
CDI box: $150
Exhaust (needs weld): $75
Will take offer on anything not listed Read Less

