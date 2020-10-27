Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 XP Part Out #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2006 Location Coco Fl Age 36 Posts 303 2001 XP Part Out Parting out 2001 sea Doo XP buy a part or the whole thing. Ski ran on trailer on 10/4 prior to taking apart. All prices are best offer.



Engine has 145 psi on each cylinder: $1000 includes starter, exhaust manifold, intake, flywheel, stator, and Reed's. Prefer local pickup for motor.



MPEM with key: $250

Pump will include a new wear ring: $200

Carbs need rebuild: $150 can rebuild if interested and sell for $300

Seat $ make offer

Vts motor and housing: $150

Hood (all gauges are bad): make offer

Hull with clean title $300

CDI box: $150

Exhaust (needs weld): $75

Will take offer on anything not listed Read Less



