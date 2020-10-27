|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
2001 XP Part Out
Parting out 2001 sea Doo XP buy a part or the whole thing. Ski ran on trailer on 10/4 prior to taking apart. All prices are best offer.
Engine has 145 psi on each cylinder: $1000 includes starter, exhaust manifold, intake, flywheel, stator, and Reed's. Prefer local pickup for motor.
MPEM with key: $250
Pump will include a new wear ring: $200
Carbs need rebuild: $150 can rebuild if interested and sell for $300
Seat $ make offer
Vts motor and housing: $150
Hood (all gauges are bad): make offer
Hull with clean title $300
CDI box: $150
Exhaust (needs weld): $75
Will take offer on anything not listed Read Less
Sent from my moto g stylus using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules