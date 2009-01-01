Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hull Extensions 750 SXI VS SXI Pro #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location AB Posts 1 Hull Extensions 750 SXI VS SXI Pro Hello, I just bought a 1996 SXI (and am loving it). I was wanting to add some hull extensions and was wondering if extensions from a SXI Pro would fit on my SXI?? As all I could seem to find is SXI Pro extensions.

And if the Pro extensions will not fit, does anyone know a place where I could get extension for my SXI machine?



Thanks

