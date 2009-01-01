 Pet cam needed
Thread: Pet cam needed

  Today, 09:05 AM #1
    Howard89lambert
    Pet cam needed

    Guys, Ive encountered the problem of buying a pet cam. I often have business trips and my cat stays at home alone. I need to watch whether he is okay, fed and healthy. In case something goes wrong, I will call my sister so that she will attend him. Would you recommend one? Appreciate.
  Today, 11:12 AM #2
    Slotracer577
    Re: Pet cam needed

    Look at Wyze. Run about $20 and super easy to set up.
