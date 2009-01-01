Thread: Pet cam needed

|
Pet cam needed
Guys, Ive encountered the problem of buying a pet cam. I often have business trips and my cat stays at home alone. I need to watch whether he is okay, fed and healthy. In case something goes wrong, I will call my sister so that she will attend him. Would you recommend one? Appreciate.
Re: Pet cam needed
Look at Wyze. Run about $20 and super easy to set up.
