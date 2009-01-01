|
JS550 Conversion
A friend of mine gave me a JS550 hull with no motor or ebox. I believe it has the pump and gas tank so all I will need is a engine, ebox, and possibly a conversion plate. I am considering mounting a 650 engine into the 550 hull. Is any fiberglass needed? I know I will need a conversion plate but what else do I need? Can I run the 650 with a 550 ebox? Do I need a different pump? Thanks in advance!
