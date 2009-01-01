|
Need some info on the thickness of a SBN44 intake spacer
Hey everyone,
I'm in the process of converting my js550 from a BN44 to a SBN44. I ordered both the carb and the gaskets. The only thing I need now is a spacer.
I live in The Netherlands so buying one with shipping is 100$, so I'd rather make one myself.
I can machine a spacer no problem. The only problem I have is that I don't know the thickness I need.
Does anyone know what the minimum thickness is for the spacer to make it all fit?
Cheers Maurice,
