Hey everyone,

I'm in the process of converting my js550 from a BN44 to a SBN44. I ordered both the carb and the gaskets. The only thing I need now is a spacer.

I live in The Netherlands so buying one with shipping is 100$, so I'd rather make one myself.

I can machine a spacer no problem. The only problem I have is that I don't know the thickness I need.

Does anyone know what the minimum thickness is for the spacer to make it all fit?

Cheers Maurice,