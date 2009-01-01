Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need some info on the thickness of a SBN44 intake spacer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Nijmegen the Netherlands Posts 2 Need some info on the thickness of a SBN44 intake spacer Hey everyone,



I'm in the process of converting my js550 from a BN44 to a SBN44. I ordered both the carb and the gaskets. The only thing I need now is a spacer.



I live in The Netherlands so buying one with shipping is 100$, so I'd rather make one myself.



I can machine a spacer no problem. The only problem I have is that I don't know the thickness I need.



Does anyone know what the minimum thickness is for the spacer to make it all fit?



