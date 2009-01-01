|
1997 wave venture 1100 part out
I got this ski in a package deal with an engine I was told was seized. I got it free but there is a lot of rust. So Im just parting it out Im not sure on pricing on triple parts so feel free to make an offer.
Carbs $120 shipped (all I done was remove the covers)
Starter oem turns by hand but hooking up power i could get it to spin and didnt sound great and it stopped spinning. Selling as needing rebuilt or for parts. $30 shipped
Electronics unsure of condition I can ohm out anything or take better pics if needed. $150 shipped
Other items are available intake, cases etc
i can send pics as needed its easier for me to text
