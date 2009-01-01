Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 wave venture 1100 part out #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2012 Location anderson Indiana Age 37 Posts 441 1997 wave venture 1100 part out I got this ski in a package deal with an engine I was told was seized. I got it free but there is a lot of rust. So Im just parting it out Im not sure on pricing on triple parts so feel free to make an offer.

Carbs $120 shipped (all I done was remove the covers)

Starter oem turns by hand but hooking up power i could get it to spin and didnt sound great and it stopped spinning. Selling as needing rebuilt or for parts. $30 shipped





Electronics unsure of condition I can ohm out anything or take better pics if needed. $150 shipped





Other items are available intake, cases etc



