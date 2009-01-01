Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Intermittent spark Issues...I think #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location United States Posts 50 Intermittent spark Issues...I think Hi all,



I have a 1997 Sea Doo Explorer with a 717 engine. The engine is not the original is if that matters. I don't know what year the engine is...it's grey if that helps to identify it. This engine had a single carb, but I put my dual carbs on it.



Before I put it in the water It seamed to be running fine. In the water It will not get up to speed and now it will not rev up even out of the water. The spark stopped completely, just before the battery died from cranking it... not even a tickle...I tested it with my hand. I thought that was odd because the engine was still turning over at full speed. After charging the battery the spark came back.



I don't know if this is an accepted method for testing spark, but I grabbed my timing light and attached it to the Mag spark plug wire. With the engine running at idle, out of the water, the timing light showed a consistent spark...when I revved the engine the timing light showed an intermittent spark. The PTO spark plug wire was better, but it still showed a slightly intermittent spark.



Here are a few things that I plan on checking that may or may not be related to this issue.



It is possible that water could have gotten into the Mag cover if there is a leak, because there was a leak in the boat.



I did swap carbs so It is possible that the rotary valve is installed wrong, but I don't think so.



One of the needle and seats had an odd double pop off and reseated slowly. I will be replacing it when it gets here. Last edited by MAL; Yesterday at 10:13 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules