 1990 js 550
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: 1990 js 550

  1. Today, 09:11 AM #1
    standupsonly
    standupsonly is offline
    PWCToday Regular standupsonly's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    long island NY
    Age
    57
    Posts
    70

    1990 js 550

    For sale 1990 JS 550.

    Completely restored
    new marine two part urethane paint job
    motor just rebuilt will new OEM crankshaft and seals
    new pistons and fresh bore
    many upgrades In perfect condition runs perfect.
    new everything
    located Seaford Long Island
    price $2300
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 