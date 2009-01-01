Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 js 550 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2009 Location long island NY Age 57 Posts 70 1990 js 550 For sale 1990 JS 550.



Completely restored

new marine two part urethane paint job

motor just rebuilt will new OEM crankshaft and seals

new pistons and fresh bore

many upgrades In perfect condition runs perfect.

new everything

located Seaford Long Island

price $2300 Attached Images BD8C43BA-AAB9-4DD8-BBAC-B504487F18E6.jpeg (1.05 MB, 4 views)

6102FCAD-E06E-4607-A857-45D8E3461D88.jpeg (1.42 MB, 3 views)

