Thread: 1990 js 550

1990 js 550
For sale 1990 JS 550.
Completely restored
new marine two part urethane paint job
motor just rebuilt will new OEM crankshaft and seals
new pistons and fresh bore
many upgrades In perfect condition runs perfect.
new everything
located Seaford Long Island
price $2300
Attached Images
BD8C43BA-AAB9-4DD8-BBAC-B504487F18E6.jpeg
(1.05 MB, 4 views)
D5F389A3-21EA-4057-A92A-85D667476DEE.jpeg
(1.21 MB, 4 views)
96A19F99-964D-4C81-8C66-B6F3E6887FE1.jpeg
(1.52 MB, 3 views)
DE68811A-C612-4E76-BBCE-81F7BAF822BC.jpeg
(1.52 MB, 3 views)
6190F6B2-D46F-48BE-965B-7CAFFE7B4A36.jpeg
(1.30 MB, 3 views)
68A68BF4-8185-4D9B-9CD6-48CF3B72DF7C.jpeg
(1,017.3 KB, 3 views)
28FEEE78-429E-417C-AEB4-E1B10AE07275.jpeg
(936.1 KB, 3 views)
43E2AC18-A56E-4C31-8417-169CB1B629B8.jpeg
(1.21 MB, 3 views)
478EDC27-8860-4E71-9175-57348518DB49.jpeg
(1.26 MB, 3 views)
BEB34A30-C8BD-4A9B-A89E-67FECFA04937.jpeg
(1.28 MB, 3 views)
6102FCAD-E06E-4607-A857-45D8E3461D88.jpeg
(1.42 MB, 3 views)
