Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha XLT 1200 R parts entire ski partout #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2006 Location San Antonio Age 37 Posts 1,046 Yamaha XLT 1200 R parts entire ski partout I got lazy and let it sit. It ate the center cylinder. Its not worth the money to rebuild it so everything is available. Post or PM what you need. Im more than fair on price, Im just trying to reclaim my garage. Pics to follow. Attached Images 12D0426F-98FB-4154-8F79-61895CBD5850.jpeg (3.00 MB, 0 views)

12D0426F-98FB-4154-8F79-61895CBD5850.jpeg (3.00 MB, 0 views) E2764972-6678-4B11-B592-DCD9906B35E7.jpeg (2.17 MB, 0 views) 760 see engine build here...

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=203959

major overhaul in progress... again



09 Superjet with goodies 93 superjetsee engine build here...major overhaul in progress... again09 Superjet with goodies #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2006 Location San Antonio Age 37 Posts 1,046 Re: Yamaha XLT 1200 R parts entire ski partout Stock exhaust

Midshaft

Pump

Kill switch

Carbs (were rebuilt/rejetted for flame arrestors prior to sitting) could probably use new gaskets)

Head

2 decent cylinders with pistons (pretty sure compression was even before I let it sit)

1 piston needs to be assessed

Crank

Cases are good

PV servo

Motor mounts

Seats (havent assessed them lately, been in the garage the entire time)

Hull with title

Ebox

Ski was running but had a gasket leak. I let it sit to long before replacing it.



Any other misc parts... 760 see engine build here...

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=203959

major overhaul in progress... again



09 Superjet with goodies 93 superjetsee engine build here...major overhaul in progress... again09 Superjet with goodies Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) 89jetmate Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules