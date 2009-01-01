 Yamaha XLT 1200 R parts entire ski partout
    BBYamaha
    Yamaha XLT 1200 R parts entire ski partout

    I got lazy and let it sit. It ate the center cylinder. Its not worth the money to rebuild it so everything is available. Post or PM what you need. Im more than fair on price, Im just trying to reclaim my garage. Pics to follow.
    09 Superjet with goodies
    BBYamaha
    Re: Yamaha XLT 1200 R parts entire ski partout

    Stock exhaust
    Midshaft
    Pump
    Kill switch
    Carbs (were rebuilt/rejetted for flame arrestors prior to sitting) could probably use new gaskets)
    Head
    2 decent cylinders with pistons (pretty sure compression was even before I let it sit)
    1 piston needs to be assessed
    Crank
    Cases are good
    PV servo
    Motor mounts
    Seats (havent assessed them lately, been in the garage the entire time)
    Hull with title
    Ebox
    Ski was running but had a gasket leak. I let it sit to long before replacing it.

    Any other misc parts...
