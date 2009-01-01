|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Hard to find or maybe rare PWC's
I'd like to start a thread of what might be considered "rare" PWC's. Post a pic and some info about the model.
1999 Tigershark TS1100r
Different "new" hull from the '98
New 1100cc engine
Last production year for Tigershark
Makes these a true 1 year only machine
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Hard to find or maybe rare PWC's
The 1994 Kawasaki XiR 750
Only 500 were built!
A factory "race" boat that came with go-fast parts
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Hard to find or maybe rare PWC's
2001 Seadoo RXx
Another limited production factory "race" boat
Only 500 were built!
Came with plenty of go-fast parts including twin dry pipes and a Skat pump
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Hard to find or maybe rare PWC's
The 2005 Polaris Matrix....200hp!
But wait, Polaris stopped watercraft production in '04
That would make one of these very rare, cause they never got built............or did they?
Info here....https://sites.google.com/site/polari...polaris-matrix
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules