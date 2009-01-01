 Hard to find or maybe rare PWC's
  Yesterday, 10:28 PM
    Hard to find or maybe rare PWC's

    I'd like to start a thread of what might be considered "rare" PWC's. Post a pic and some info about the model.

    1999 Tigershark TS1100r
    Different "new" hull from the '98
    New 1100cc engine
    Last production year for Tigershark
    Makes these a true 1 year only machine
  Yesterday, 10:33 PM
    Re: Hard to find or maybe rare PWC's

    The 1994 Kawasaki XiR 750
    Only 500 were built!
    A factory "race" boat that came with go-fast parts
  Yesterday, 10:41 PM
    Re: Hard to find or maybe rare PWC's

    2001 Seadoo RXx
    Another limited production factory "race" boat
    Only 500 were built!
    Came with plenty of go-fast parts including twin dry pipes and a Skat pump
  Yesterday, 11:04 PM
    Re: Hard to find or maybe rare PWC's

    The 2005 Polaris Matrix....200hp!
    But wait, Polaris stopped watercraft production in '04
    That would make one of these very rare, cause they never got built............or did they?
    Info here....https://sites.google.com/site/polari...polaris-matrix
