1999 Tigershark TS1100r

Different "new" hull from the '98

New 1100cc engine

Last production year for Tigershark

Makes these a true 1 year only machine



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

The 1994 Kawasaki XiR 750

Only 500 were built!

2001 Seadoo RXx

Another limited production factory "race" boat

Only 500 were built!

The 2005 Polaris Matrix....200hp!

But wait, Polaris stopped watercraft production in '04

That would make one of these very rare, cause they never got built............or did they?

