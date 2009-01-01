Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 ZXI 1100 piston damage/ corrosion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Texas Posts 5 98 ZXI 1100 piston damage/ corrosion IMG_2847.JPG

Got a good deal for this zxi 1100 so decided I could fix whatever was wrong with it, previous owners did not know anything about it. When I opened it I found this piston chipped/damaged like shown but no scoring of the cylinder or anything. Also there was some excess oil in and around that carb and down in the crankcase. Any ideas what can cause something like this?

Also I might *** there is a lot of white corrosion in the water ports of the cylinder head and the exhaust. Could there be a gasket leak or too little water flowing through causing the piston to overheat? Thanks for the help

