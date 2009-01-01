Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS440 And JS550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location Wisconsin Posts 29 JS440 And JS550 Hello



I was scrolling randomly through the forum because I was bored and found an ad for a JS440, JS550, parts, and a trailer for sale in the Terms of Use section. It was posted last year in June of 2019 so they are prolly gone but the person who posted the ad (John P) never said anything about them does anyone know if they ever sold? If not does anyone have a way to contact him? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules