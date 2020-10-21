Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Press Release: Hydro-Turf Acquisition by Greg Pickren #1 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,403 Blog Entries 2 Press Release: Hydro-Turf Acquisition by Greg Pickren October 21, 2020

For Immediate Release



Marine and powersports entrepreneur, Greg Pickren, has acquired Hydro-Turf from founder, Arno Olbricht. Hydro-Turf has been for over thirty years and still is the leader in watercraft traction mats and seat covers, and we are extremely excited about this acquisition. Mr. Olbricht certainly deserves a lifetime achievement award for his contributions to the industry, says Mr. Pickren.



Founding and growing Hydro-Turf to the company that it is today has been my passion for most of my adult life. I will miss the daily challenges of running the business, but I am confident that the company has a bright future under the direction of Mr. Pickren, says Mr. Olbricht.



The company will be relocated to a new, larger manufacturing facility in Clearwater, Florida during the first quarter of 2021. Hydro-Turf will continue to provide the same outstanding level of customer service and product quality, something for which the company has been known for over the last thirty years, added Mr. Pickren.



About Greg Pickren:

Mr. Pickrens family of companies and brands include Marine Mat, SEI Marine Products, API Marine, 4XPro, East Lake Axle, Watercraft Superstore, SBT, BlackTip JetSports, Adonis Impellers, and Pacific Big Wave. The family of companies are headquartered in Tampa, Florida and have manufacturing facilities in the United States and Taiwan. The collective group of companies have 300 employees and annual sales of $70 Million. For additional information, contact Sage Pickren at sage.pickren@gmail.com.



About Hydro-Turf:

Hydro-Turf was founded in 1990 by Arno Olbricht. Hydro-Turf is the industry leader in watercraft traction mats and seat covers with multiple original equipment and aftermarket distributer and dealer accounts. The companys manufacturing facilities are located in Anaheim, California. The company also produces seat covers and other products under the tradename HT Moto for the motorcycle, snowmobile, ATV, and side by side industries.

