Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 701 Superjet Pole #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location Wisconsin Posts 25 701 Superjet Pole Hi everyone



I posted this a couple of weeks ago but didn't get any response. My family recently got a 1994 Superjet and the handle pole was snapped when the previous owner had it. What my question is can you mount a Kawasaki handle pole to a Superjet in some way? Has it been done before? Should I just spend the money on an aftermarket or repair the stock pole? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 48 Posts 10,837 Re: 701 Superjet Pole Where there is a will there is a way.

Haven’t seen. Kawi pole on SN (or a RN for that matter)

Aftermarket poles are very nice, light and strong.

Pics of the damage please #3 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 737 Re: 701 Superjet Pole Agree. Normally SJ round nose poles on Kawasakis!



Saying that pick up a round nose pole and a custom bracket and you will be years ahead. Poles can be found cheap. Got to look everyday. Facebook and flea bay. Xh20 is the Superjet forum. Not this place so much.

