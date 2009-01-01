 701 Superjet Pole
  1. Today, 03:03 PM #1
    sorejo
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Posts
    25

    701 Superjet Pole

    Hi everyone

    I posted this a couple of weeks ago but didn't get any response. My family recently got a 1994 Superjet and the handle pole was snapped when the previous owner had it. What my question is can you mount a Kawasaki handle pole to a Superjet in some way? Has it been done before? Should I just spend the money on an aftermarket or repair the stock pole?
  2. Today, 04:05 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    48
    Posts
    10,837

    Re: 701 Superjet Pole

    Where there is a will there is a way.
    Haven’t seen. Kawi pole on SN (or a RN for that matter)
    Aftermarket poles are very nice, light and strong.
    Pics of the damage please
  3. Today, 05:01 PM #3
    MTRHEAD
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    737

    Re: 701 Superjet Pole

    Agree. Normally SJ round nose poles on Kawasakis!

    Saying that pick up a round nose pole and a custom bracket and you will be years ahead. Poles can be found cheap. Got to look everyday. Facebook and flea bay. Xh20 is the Superjet forum. Not this place so much.
