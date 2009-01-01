|
|
-
701 Superjet Pole
Hi everyone
I posted this a couple of weeks ago but didn't get any response. My family recently got a 1994 Superjet and the handle pole was snapped when the previous owner had it. What my question is can you mount a Kawasaki handle pole to a Superjet in some way? Has it been done before? Should I just spend the money on an aftermarket or repair the stock pole?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 701 Superjet Pole
Where there is a will there is a way.
Haven’t seen. Kawi pole on SN (or a RN for that matter)
Aftermarket poles are very nice, light and strong.
Pics of the damage please
-
I dream skis
Re: 701 Superjet Pole
Agree. Normally SJ round nose poles on Kawasakis!
Saying that pick up a round nose pole and a custom bracket and you will be years ahead. Poles can be found cheap. Got to look everyday. Facebook and flea bay. Xh20 is the Superjet forum. Not this place so much.
Last edited by MTRHEAD; Today at 05:01 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests)
- BLRider,
- MTRHEAD
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules