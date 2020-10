Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Black jetski #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2010 Location US Age 46 Posts 437 Black jetski Thinking of an all black FX SVHO. I have had other colors so want to try something different. Is it considered an unsafe color? I think riding would require at least a brighter vest.



