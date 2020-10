Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Superjet hulls comparisons #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2004 Location Winnipeg Canada Age 50 Posts 97 Superjet hulls comparisons Hi. I have a 2000 rn with pro watercraft front sponsons. Would this handle much different than a 2008 and newer. Iím looking at a 2009 rn and wonder if itís worth the upgrade. Also is it common to put front sponsons on the newer super jets? Thanks 93 Waveblaster

