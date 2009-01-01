Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: impeller rebuild goof opinions needed #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location Coastal, NJ Posts 82 impeller rebuild goof opinions needed Need opinions on whether I am right or wrong to be pissed. Sent my solas ka-sc-i out to be serviced. I got the impeller used. It was in a pump that the bearing had gone and 2 blades had been beat up in places. Got it back; all smoothed out and polished. Put it on my good pump and took a close look while I was spinning it and saw gaps in parts of 2 of the blades; the same areas that had been damaged. The service company smoothed the O.D. of the blades, but did not build them back up to spec, leaving me with at least a .025 gap in places (feeler gauge slides right through). No call to tell me about this; just sent it back as if everything was fine. No mention on their site about extra charges for welding the O.D. but even if it wasn't included, they should have noticed the problem before they started on it when they checked it for spec (which I'm guessing they didn't do),and called me to let me know and go over options. Their description of service says"return impeller to factory spec". I don't have factory spec and now have $ into an impeller that I don't think I can use. If I hadn't checked, I could have just put the pump back together, put it back on the ski, and then be scratching my head as to why the ski wouldn't run right.

2 questions: What would happen if I ran an impeller with gaps in it like this?

Am I wrong to want my $ back?

I sent an email(not hostile) letting them know that I want to talk about this, but no response as of this writing.

Thanks. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location CT Age 46 Posts 16 Re: impeller rebuild goof opinions needed Yikes. I don't have the answers but I'd be pissed if it wasn't mentioned at all, or offered as a charge to weld and repair.



I'm considering sending one to Impros that is clearly missing huge chunks, but welding is specifically noted in their buffet of services. GL, and I hope it wasn't where I want to send mine ...

