Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fuel Injector Rebuild Parts 2002 F-12X #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location Florida Age 48 Posts 5 Fuel Injector Rebuild Parts 2002 F-12X Hi everyone. I wanted to share a discovery in the event anyone else is searching like I have.



I've been searching for fuel injector rebuild kits (o-rings, basket filters, plastic caps, etc) and searched for a while. I was finally able to determine that the injectors are either made by Keihin, or they make a replacement (https://www.injectorplanet.com/colle...ducts/keihin-e). Based on comparing images to the injectors that I pulled out, they look to be the same injector dimensions. Unfortunately I wasn't able to find actual dimensions to compare to.



From the looks of the injector it appears to be the same injector used for the Honda Civic 1.7L engines, 2003 Honda Gold Wing GL1800, as well as the F-12X.



Since they appeared to be the same injector, I ordered a rebuild kit ($19 on ebay for all 4: https://www.ebay.com/itm/FUEL-INJECT....c100677.m4598).



