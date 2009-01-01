Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 Seadoo GTX Starting Problem #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2008 Location North Carolina Age 41 Posts 312 2000 Seadoo GTX Starting Problem Hey guys....need a little help here.



I have replaced ALL of the fuel lines, fuel baffle, fuel selector switch and new carb kit.



After replacing everything i got it started by spraying starter fluid in the carb....ran good....waited an hour or so, started again no problem.



Now the issue is...when it sits over night and i try to start it, it wont start....just cranks?



Any ideas why this would happen? Did i put the carb diaphragms in wrong maybe? Its like it gets fuel after i spray the starter fluid in at first from running but then it drains out of the carb maybe?.....wondering if the carb fills with gas from running but then is starving after it sits and not getting the gas it needs to start back up?



Just thought i would note that when it starts it stays running and idles with no problems.



