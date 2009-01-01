Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Newb here! Advice on 90's era Seadoo's #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location NYC Age 31 Posts 1 Newb here! Advice on 90's era Seadoo's Hey Everyone! New to PWC's here - haven't been on one since my early 20's. Looking to get into the game as my family just purchased a lake house and my bowrider just isnt doing it for me anymore lol



I'm leaning towards a 90's era Seadoo. Don't mind taking on a project either - quite handy - though I rather not jump into a full rebuild just yet. Have been doing a ton of research but looking for some guidance/opinions/recommendations.



I'm currently deciding between looking for an X4 based hull XP or SPX, a 97+ XP, or a GSX. A few facts about me/what I'm looking for:



1) I am young-ish and want some excitement but I am new to jetskiing - not sure if I'll be ready to start wake jumping and such immediately or will need get comfortable for a while on the ski first? I don't really want to start with a basic ski and move my way up. Since I'll be doing the work myself, I prefer to invest my time and efforts in something I will keep for a while which is why I'd like it to have performance that will keep me interested over time.



2) I'll be taking this out mainly on Lake Hopatcong in NJ - it tends to get very choppy given the amount of boat traffic out in the peak of the summer. Again, I want to have fun but I do not want to be tipping over and airborne all of the time.



3) I love the vintage look of the X4 XPs and SPXs and based on my reading, feel that the 787 would be an excellent engine choice.



4) It would be nice to take a second rider out on occasion.



Putting this all together (and correct me if I'm wrong or throw out any other ski suggestions):



X4 hull XP or SPX

PROS - Will be the most fun/fast.

My favorite aesthetically.

CONS - Will be a rough ride in choppy water (which I will be riding in a good majority of the time)

Can't really ride with 2.

QUESTION - Will the ride be bearable or will it be unenjoyable - especially for a novice rider?



97+ XP

PROS - New more stable hull design.

CONS - Not as cool looking/retro as the X4 hull.

Still not as stable as the GSX.

QUESTION - Are they significantly more stable than the older XPs?

Will I be able to ride with a second person ocassionally?



GSX

PROS - Most stable.

Can ride with two.

CONS - Less fast/agile.

Not a fan of the red/purple / beefier looking hull.

QUESTION - Are these significantly more stable than the 97+ XPs?



Would really appreciate any advice you might have given all of these factors. Hoping to be steered in more of a clear direction.



What ski should I get?



Thanks!



