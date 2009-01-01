 Winterize Jet Ski
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:52 AM #1
    LunatikOCR
    LunatikOCR is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Location
    Colorado
    Posts
    9

    Winterize Jet Ski

    Good Morning,

    I have a 97 Kawasaki Jet Ski that I am going to winterize for the first time. I want to make sure that this is the port I use to winterize with marine antifreeze. I have posted a picture. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you.Jet Ski.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:01 PM #2
    Rmason256
    Rmason256 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Huntsville, AL
    Age
    39
    Posts
    185

    Re: Winterize Jet Ski

    yes that's it
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 