|
|
-
Winterize Jet Ski
Good Morning,
I have a 97 Kawasaki Jet Ski that I am going to winterize for the first time. I want to make sure that this is the port I use to winterize with marine antifreeze. I have posted a picture. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you.Jet Ski.jpg
-
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules