Yamaha 1100cc not running after seafoam

I have a 1100cc waveventure, and 1100cc waveraider. I haven't owned them for long, ionly took them out 3 times.



Summary: Ran ok till added seafoam. What could be wrong.



Detailed:

1st time, each has 130psi compression with one cylinder 110psi. I removed the oil injection (mixed them 40:1 with cheap synthetic 2 stroke oil). Changed the plugs in the Venture. I ran whatever old gas was in them (probably a year or 2 old and topped them off with premium QT fuel. Took them out and they both ran ok. The waveraider has a really bad off idle bog, but is manageable if I can get past in. They both smoke really bad at idle. The Raider dies if you let off the throttle fast or try to give it too much gas off idle. The Venture does ok, but seems like it wants to die at idle.



2nd time, didn't add any fuel, didn't change how they ran.



3rd time, added 5 gallons premium Chevron fuel (mixed 50:1 Amsoil dominator) to each ski. Also added 1qt seafoam to each. Changed the plugs in the Raider. This time they both started up fine (takes a good second for the fuel system to prime, which is the same as last 2 times). Drove for 5 min to get past the no wake. They both idled normal, but no smoke except on startup. Drove 5 min to the sand spot. The hesitation in the Raider is seriously bad died a few times and really hard to get past idle. The Venture died a few times as well.

Decided they are 2 strokes, maybe they are just loaded up (really bad chop had 3 little kids so we only went 15 mph tops). Took the Raider out (hard to start, and super hard to get past idle), but I ran it full throttle turning and straight aways for about 5 min, came back. Took the venture out for about 1 min, it felt like it was running on 2 cylinders max. Top speed 30 or so, but seriously wrong. I didn't want to fry anything so I came back to shore.

Played in the sand for an hour or so. Raider dang near left me stranded (finally after almost exhausting the battery, got it to start) limped back to no wake, then idled ok back to trailer (died a few times, but started up, thank goodness). Venture started ok, had low power and died a few times on the way back. Then idled perfectly and didn't smoke past no wake.



I don't dare take them out again until I figure out what's wrong (even if that means filters, top ends, carb kits, new seals, and new batteries on both. I'd rather not blow $500-800 each, because I won't be able to afford that till tax returns. Lake trips would be over till next spring. The weather is still 100 degrees even late October). No one else has ever had a bad seafoam experience, but I don't know what to think.

