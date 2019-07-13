|
|
-
Sxr 900 ace swap. 110 hp 435lbs
$10,000 as shown
2005 sxr with 2015 seadoo rotax 900ace motor installed
Lots of time and r&d went into this swap. This could very easily be reverse engineered to produce swap kits.
Touring mode and sport mode
110hp tune
435lbs ready to ride
2015 engine has around 100 hours. No stripped spline problems in this setup
2011 sxr stock graphics with logos for the ace engine
Cnc machined driveshaft to accept seadoo style impeller
Rrp pole and steering with new bearings and pole bushings.
Professionally fabbed 7.5 gallon internal fill fuel cell (about 6 hours of ride time per tank)
Professionally fabbed waterbox
Cnc machined motor mount plates
Absolutely zero hull mods were required for the swap
Included in my asking price are tbm intake grate and ride plate and a complete sxr 800 jet pump including impeller.
So many more pictures to offer to serious buyer
Don't waste your money on a 2021 superjet that is bigger, makes less hp and is slower than this machine
20190713_145826.jpg20201012_174432.jpg20200730_184015.jpg
-
Re: Sxr 900 ace swap. 110 hp 435lbs
That thing must rip!! GLWS!
