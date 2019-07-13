 Sxr 900 ace swap. 110 hp 435lbs
  Today, 07:52 PM
    Fenix169motox
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    Northcoast
    Age
    32
    Posts
    129

    Sxr 900 ace swap. 110 hp 435lbs

    $10,000 as shown
    2005 sxr with 2015 seadoo rotax 900ace motor installed
    Lots of time and r&d went into this swap. This could very easily be reverse engineered to produce swap kits.

    Touring mode and sport mode

    110hp tune
    435lbs ready to ride
    2015 engine has around 100 hours. No stripped spline problems in this setup
    2011 sxr stock graphics with logos for the ace engine
    Cnc machined driveshaft to accept seadoo style impeller
    Rrp pole and steering with new bearings and pole bushings.
    Professionally fabbed 7.5 gallon internal fill fuel cell (about 6 hours of ride time per tank)
    Professionally fabbed waterbox
    Cnc machined motor mount plates
    Absolutely zero hull mods were required for the swap
    Included in my asking price are tbm intake grate and ride plate and a complete sxr 800 jet pump including impeller.
    So many more pictures to offer to serious buyer

    Don't waste your money on a 2021 superjet that is bigger, makes less hp and is slower than this machine


  Today, 09:10 PM
    sorejo
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Posts
    24

    Re: Sxr 900 ace swap. 110 hp 435lbs

    That thing must rip!! GLWS!
