Sxr 900 ace swap. 110 hp 435lbs $10,000 as shown

2005 sxr with 2015 seadoo rotax 900ace motor installed

Lots of time and r&d went into this swap. This could very easily be reverse engineered to produce swap kits.



Touring mode and sport mode



110hp tune

435lbs ready to ride

2015 engine has around 100 hours. No stripped spline problems in this setup

2011 sxr stock graphics with logos for the ace engine

Cnc machined driveshaft to accept seadoo style impeller

Rrp pole and steering with new bearings and pole bushings.

Professionally fabbed 7.5 gallon internal fill fuel cell (about 6 hours of ride time per tank)

Professionally fabbed waterbox

Cnc machined motor mount plates

Absolutely zero hull mods were required for the swap

Included in my asking price are tbm intake grate and ride plate and a complete sxr 800 jet pump including impeller.

So many more pictures to offer to serious buyer



Don't waste your money on a 2021 superjet that is bigger, makes less hp and is slower than this machine





That thing must rip!! GLWS!

