How can I tell what motor is in my Waverunner
I just drug a 1990 Waverunner out of the weeds where it has sat for years. Got it running but needs to order parts for it. I see some of those are 500 and some are 650. I have always had Seadoos so Im new to Yahama. Would the HIN tell me? They were the original owners so I know it hasnt been changed. Thanks in advance. It is the short wedge type ski.
Should be a tag right on the motor by the carb. Or just post a pic and we'll tell you.
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
