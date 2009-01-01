 How can I tell what motor is in my Waverunner
  Today, 07:34 PM
    How can I tell what motor is in my Waverunner

    I just drug a 1990 Waverunner out of the weeds where it has sat for years. Got it running but needs to order parts for it. I see some of those are 500 and some are 650. I have always had Seadoos so Im new to Yahama. Would the HIN tell me? They were the original owners so I know it hasnt been changed. Thanks in advance. It is the short wedge type ski.
  Today, 11:06 PM
    Re: How can I tell what motor is in my Waverunner

    Should be a tag right on the motor by the carb. Or just post a pic and we'll tell you.
