I just drug a 1990 Waverunner out of the weeds where it has sat for years. Got it running but needs to order parts for it. I see some of those are 500 and some are 650. I have always had Seadoos so Im new to Yahama. Would the HIN tell me? They were the original owners so I know it hasnt been changed. Thanks in advance. It is the short wedge type ski.

Re: How can I tell what motor is in my Waverunner Should be a tag right on the motor by the carb. Or just post a pic and we'll tell you.



