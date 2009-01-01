|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
From ZERO to 46 MPH in 11 Months - My X2 Project
About a year ago, I purchased a 1990 X2 that had been sitting for a long time and rode it once before tearing it down. What was supposed to be some general maintenance / basic performance mods, turned into a display of obsessive, borderline psychotic behaviour. I tend to get caught up on one idea or thing and go with it for a while.
I have done lots of engine work, some fibreglass work, basic maintenance stuff and some custom parts like the best trim lever set up ever and the most awesome surf brace that I've ever seen... let the attacks begin ð
Now that that has been said. I'm not sure where to start this thread. Full disclosure, I have been working on my X2 for over a year now and have been riding and testing it since June 23rd of 2020. I have documented some of this on my YouTube channel. For anyone who is interested in checking that out, I started a series when I first went to purchase the X2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhp0...JoelArseneault
I should also warn you all in advance that I didn't document the first of this project very well as I wasn't sure if I would follow through, and I had been making BMX videos... As the series goes on, I get more into detail. Also, I tend to experiment a LOT and obsess over things that may not matter...
I will shut the heck up now and start posting stuff from the beginning. A few photos of the evening I brought her home.
unload this .jpgsecond view under the hood.jpg1st under the hood .jpg first start .jpg
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: From ZERO to 46 MPH in 11 Months - My X2 Project
When I got the Ski, the steering had been modified (lowered) and was very loose at the bushings but also because of a modification that they had done. I made some new bushings but didn't really know enough about X2s to know that the steering had been chopped apart.
I know you can't tell from the photo, but after making some new bushings and putting everything back together, it was considerably less sketchy.
As excited as I was to get out and test my first and only Ski, I decided it was a good idea to replace the brittle old fuel and coolant lines before heading out onto the water. It was October 7th in Alberta and we had already had almost a foot of snow in September, so the water was COLD and I didn't want to do much swimming.
I'm going to say that our PWC transportation methods are less than ideal? My Ski was in the back of my truck while my buddies X2 and Wave Jammer were on a wire mesh utility trailer.
I made a video of my first test. It wasn't very exciting or eventful but here's the link if anyone is interested. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzot...JoelArseneault
actual steering mod.jpg why won't you upload.jpg new hoses .jpg not ideal.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 7 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules