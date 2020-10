Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help! Rossier Rotary Valve #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location New York Posts 4 Help! Rossier Rotary Valve Hello;

I'm in need of some help with steps of setting up a Rossier 163 degree rotary valve for a 1997 seadoo 787, mods are as follows

Ported case & cylinders

New seadoo 787 crank built & blue printed by Crank Works

Buck shot 44mm cabs +vtec intake

New Coffman Race pipe with ecwi

New Ada head--39cc domes-205 comp

