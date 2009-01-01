|
|
-
Water pump working??
I just picked up a pair of Yamaha skis that have been in the weeds for years. Got them both started and put them in the water. Neither one of them has the visual spout nor do they have a place for them. How can you tell if your water pump is working. They are 1990 and 1992. Thanks in advance for your reply.
