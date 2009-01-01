|
|
-
1996 Seadoo XP 787
I have a very clean 96 XP for sale an a nice single Karavan Trailer. Both have paperwork. The ski has had most of the xp kinks worked out including fuel lines, motor mounts, oil pump, and exhaust plugs. also it was reported to have been rebuilt by the previous owner. Motor is clean and the hull is nice with factory graphics. Asking 1800 obo. Please call/text for pics 484.464.8971
