Greetings all. Just scored a pair of old Yahama wave runners and am going to bring them back to life. One I already have back in the water but one needs some work. It runs good on land [dont they all ] but in the water it acts like it has a bunch of trash in the impeller. Engine seems plenty powerful but when you accelerate the ski gets louder not faster. When this happens with my Sea doo I know I have some Lilly pads sucked up in it. Clean the grate and go. This one acts just like that but grate is clear. I would guess wear ring if Seadoo but I dont know a lot about Waverunners and the differences. I tried a google search but not much luck. It is a 1990. Thanks in advance for any assistance.