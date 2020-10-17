Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: New owner.. 94..slt 750. Basic questions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2014 Location houston tx Age 30 Posts 74 New owner.. 94..slt 750. Basic questions Hello all. I had a Yamaha long time ago and I just purchased this Polaris today. Please bare with me. I attached a picture of this valve looking thing. Not sure of iys purpose but obviously missing hoses. Can anyone tell me what it is and where do the hoses go?



Also there are a couple old yellowish hoses that come from the under side of the rear of the ski. Close to the seat. Is it a vent? Or bilge pump? There is nothing connected to the hoses they are just hanging.



And last question..the electrical box is just resting in the rear of the ski. Where does it properly mount?



And how good is the oil system? Should I premix? Attached Images 20201017_144956.jpg (2.92 MB, 2 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2006 Location Burnet, TX Posts 46 Re: New owner.. 94..slt 750. Basic questions The valve is a vacuum operated fuel shut off. They tended to cause problems and latter models did not come with them. I would remove it.



I appreciate it. I will remove it. Do you know about the other stuff I mentioned?



In my experience the oil injection is very reliable. I spent ten years as a mechanic at a Polaris dealership and never saw an engine fail due to an oil injection failure. However I recommend inspecting all the hoses. The only hard part I have seen fail on the oil injection is the check valves at carburetor end of the small lines from the pump. They should pop open at 1 psi. I have seen a couple that didn't close which allowed oil to drip into the engine when it was not running. This can cause excessive smoke shortly after startup and plug fouling.



