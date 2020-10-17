Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bullett v2 800 modlites project #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location Edmonton,Alberta Age 36 Posts 91 Bullett v2 800 modlites project Looking to sell my V2 project that isnt finished. Below are the specs and price options



Bullett v2 hull setup for modlites

Rrp billet pole

Rrp steering

Rrp fat bars

Rrp chin pad

Rrp pole mount

Blowsion pole spring

Intake grate

Ride plate

Long drive shaft

Blowsion trim lever with cable

Blowsion fuel pickup

Stock throttle with cable

Right exhaust tube

Water box

New tank foam

Tank

Engine mounts



$3750 usd for everything minus pole/pump



$4750 usd everything above plus Skat 140 with solas nozzle



$5750 usd everything above plus Rrp billett pole



$7750 usd everything above plus sxr849 engine, riva carbs, advent, ebox, wet pipe.



Shipping available but coming from Canada. $600 usd roughly and about $300 to crate



If in Canada X1.30











