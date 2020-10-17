Looking to sell my V2 project that isnt finished. Below are the specs and price options
Bullett v2 hull setup for modlites
Rrp billet pole
Rrp steering
Rrp fat bars
Rrp chin pad
Rrp pole mount
Blowsion pole spring
Intake grate
Ride plate
Long drive shaft
Blowsion trim lever with cable
Blowsion fuel pickup
Stock throttle with cable
Right exhaust tube
Water box
New tank foam
Tank
Engine mounts
$3750 usd for everything minus pole/pump
$4750 usd everything above plus Skat 140 with solas nozzle
$5750 usd everything above plus Rrp billett pole
$7750 usd everything above plus sxr849 engine, riva carbs, advent, ebox, wet pipe.
Shipping available but coming from Canada. $600 usd roughly and about $300 to crate
If in Canada X1.30
