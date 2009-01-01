1997 GTX carbs have been rebuilt factory kit, top engine has been done, cold & warm compression good, new coil, spark plugs, rebuilt rave valves and water regulator, runs great when its cold soon as it warms up 15 minutes Or so, its starts bogged down backfiring, it feels like its running on one cylinder, I swapped the carburetors off my other 97 GTX same problem, Im thinking rectifier or Trigger Coil in the magneto. I cant get the problem to occur out of the water