97 GTX Runs bad once warm
1997 GTX carbs have been rebuilt factory kit, top engine has been done, cold & warm compression good, new coil, spark plugs, rebuilt rave valves and water regulator, runs great when its cold soon as it warms up 15 minutes Or so, its starts bogged down backfiring, it feels like its running on one cylinder, I swapped the carburetors off my other 97 GTX same problem, Im thinking rectifier or Trigger Coil in the magneto. I cant get the problem to occur out of the water
