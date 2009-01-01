Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2011 GTI SE130 clicking but not starting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location Indiana Posts 1 2011 GTI SE130 clicking but not starting Hello

Im new here as you can see its my first post. Also a new PWC owner as its my first one. Bought a 2011 a few weeks ago knowing it needed some work. Was told it ran this past season but the reverse didnt work. Charged the battery and it bumped. Battery went dead again next day so I just bought a new one and put it in last night. It will beep and click when I push the start button. It will also beep when I put the key in. The screen is very faint (I see something on top and bottom) then fades away. Was hoping to get some direction on where to start diagnosing. Thanks in advance for your help. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,477 Re: 2011 GTI SE130 clicking but not starting The clicking sounds like the starter relay has failed.



The clicking sounds like the starter relay has failed.

I would trace it out and use an old school method of putting a screwdriver across the terminals to see if the ski starts.

