Hello
Im new here as you can see its my first post. Also a new PWC owner as its my first one. Bought a 2011 a few weeks ago knowing it needed some work. Was told it ran this past season but the reverse didnt work. Charged the battery and it bumped. Battery went dead again next day so I just bought a new one and put it in last night. It will beep and click when I push the start button. It will also beep when I put the key in. The screen is very faint (I see something on top and bottom) then fades away. Was hoping to get some direction on where to start diagnosing. Thanks in advance for your help.