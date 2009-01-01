Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki SC Main Fuse/Starter Hum #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location Chicago Posts 1 Kawasaki SC Main Fuse/Starter Hum Just bought a 1991 Super Chicken. I found the main fuse blown. When I replaced it the starter just hummed when pushing the start button and didnt engage the fly wheel. I pulled the starter out and there was a little smoke coming from inside the motor where the starter is mounted and it blew the fuse again. Motor isnt locked up as Ive rolled it over by hand and it turns freely with the plugs pulled. The guy I bought it from bought it to restore and claims to have never used it.



