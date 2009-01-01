Just bought a 1991 Super Chicken. I found the main fuse blown. When I replaced it the starter just hummed when pushing the start button and didnt engage the fly wheel. I pulled the starter out and there was a little smoke coming from inside the motor where the starter is mounted and it blew the fuse again. Motor isnt locked up as Ive rolled it over by hand and it turns freely with the plugs pulled. The guy I bought it from bought it to restore and claims to have never used it.
Any ideas where to start? Thanks!