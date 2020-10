Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 95 hx question #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2002 Location DeLand FL Posts 282 95 hx question Picked up a cheap hx and trying to see if itíll start. Has spark and compression. Spraying start fluid in carb and cylinder and it wonít even cough. Never messed with SeaDoos. Anything different or weird about them I might not know about , that would prevent a sparking compression engine to not even think about starting? 2003 sj with: stock head, stock exhaust, stock porting, stock ign. and stock prop! 44 all day long baby! #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches. Age 40 Posts 1,019 Re: 95 hx question I've never needed to use the "Ether Bunny" to start a ski....ever. If you need something combustible to try, use carb cleaner. Pretty much any carb cleaner will do. A 1-2 second blast down the carb throat while holding the throttle wide open should do the trick.



Release the throttle and try cranking, you should at least get a spontaneous light off after 2-3 seconds of cranking.



How did you check for spark? I would recommend just replacing the plugs and trying from there.



If you checked compression, what pressures did you get?



Sent from my SM-N975U using Tapatalk "The test of the machine is the satisfaction it gives you. There isn't any other test. If the machine produces tranquility it's right. If it disturbs you it's wrong until either the machine or your mind is changed."



-Robert M. Pirsig, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance



Rides: 2 x 96XP // 99XPL // 02RX Currently rebuilding

I love my CanDooPro! Take that stealerships!! www.candoopro.com -Robert M. Pirsig, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle MaintenanceRides: 2 x 96XP // 99XPL // 02RX Currently rebuildingI love my CanDooPro!Take that stealerships!! #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Boone Lake, TN Age 35 Posts 40 Re: 95 hx question Lanyard????





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) flyhigh999 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules