Thread: STXR Partout

STXR Partout
I am running out of time/space to finish this before my first kiddo is born so I am going to pass of my garbage you lucky members!
All prices are part only, shipping will vary and be extra. PP fees will be added.
4 Good OE cylinders $200 EA
3 NEW OE Bore Wiseco Pistons $80 EA
2 Used OE pistons $20 EA
Crank with NEW OE seals (not installed but included) I have the crank puller tool as well. $350
Good upper and lower cases (paint isn't great but the inside is clean) $200 for set (will not separate)
2 harnesses offer
ECU offer
complete exhaust (will separate)
Faded but functional gauge
Complete SBT gasket Set (unopened)
Aftermarket CV Carb Kit (unopened)
Triple Fuel Pickup Kit (unopened)
Will post pics later.
Ask if you need something specific, Shipping will be from Houston TX
Sean
The older I get, the more I find myself fixing things that I knew I was doing correctly at the time.
1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build
2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build
2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build
I dream skis
Re: STXR Partout
How about a ebox and stater
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Yep, I think I have a few stator/stator covers.
Originally Posted by DeMan686
How about a ebox and stater
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
I need to inspect the ebox but I will check this evening.
Sean
Sounds good thank you
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
