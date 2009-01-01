Thread: STXR Partout

 STXR Partout
  Today, 12:16 PM
    smokeysevin
    smokeysevin is offline
    PWCToday Regular smokeysevin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Houston
    Age
    30
    Posts
    109

    STXR Partout

    I am running out of time/space to finish this before my first kiddo is born so I am going to pass of my garbage you lucky members!

    All prices are part only, shipping will vary and be extra. PP fees will be added.

    4 Good OE cylinders $200 EA

    3 NEW OE Bore Wiseco Pistons $80 EA

    2 Used OE pistons $20 EA

    Crank with NEW OE seals (not installed but included) I have the crank puller tool as well. $350

    Good upper and lower cases (paint isn't great but the inside is clean) $200 for set (will not separate)

    2 harnesses offer

    ECU offer

    complete exhaust (will separate)

    Faded but functional gauge

    Complete SBT gasket Set (unopened)

    Aftermarket CV Carb Kit (unopened)

    Triple Fuel Pickup Kit (unopened)

    Will post pics later.

    Ask if you need something specific, Shipping will be from Houston TX

    Sean

    The older I get, the more I find myself fixing things that I knew I was doing correctly at the time.



     1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build
    2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build
    2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build

  Today, 12:25 PM
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is offline
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    40
    Posts
    744

    Re: STXR Partout

    How about a ebox and stater


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 12:45 PM
    smokeysevin
    smokeysevin is offline
    PWCToday Regular smokeysevin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Houston
    Age
    30
    Posts
    109

    Re: STXR Partout

    Quote Originally Posted by DeMan686 View Post
    How about a ebox and stater


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Yep, I think I have a few stator/stator covers.

    I need to inspect the ebox but I will check this evening.

    Sean

    The older I get, the more I find myself fixing things that I knew I was doing correctly at the time.



     1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build
    2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build
    2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build

  Today, 12:48 PM
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is offline
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    40
    Posts
    744

    Re: STXR Partout

    Sounds good thank you


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
