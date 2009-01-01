Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: STXR Partout #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2013 Location Houston Age 30 Posts 109 STXR Partout I am running out of time/space to finish this before my first kiddo is born so I am going to pass of my garbage you lucky members!



All prices are part only, shipping will vary and be extra. PP fees will be added.



4 Good OE cylinders $200 EA



3 NEW OE Bore Wiseco Pistons $80 EA



2 Used OE pistons $20 EA



Crank with NEW OE seals (not installed but included) I have the crank puller tool as well. $350



Good upper and lower cases (paint isn't great but the inside is clean) $200 for set (will not separate)



2 harnesses offer



ECU offer



complete exhaust (will separate)



Faded but functional gauge



Complete SBT gasket Set (unopened)



Aftermarket CV Carb Kit (unopened)



Triple Fuel Pickup Kit (unopened)



Will post pics later.



Ask if you need something specific, Shipping will be from Houston TX



Sean

2004 Kawi-Doo

2001 Toyota Tundra

#2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 40 Posts 744 Re: STXR Partout How about a ebox and stater





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2013 Location Houston Age 30 Posts 109 Re: STXR Partout Originally Posted by DeMan686 Originally Posted by How about a ebox and stater





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



I need to inspect the ebox but I will check this evening.



Sean

2004 Kawi-Doo

2001 Toyota Tundra

#4 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 40 Posts 744 Re: STXR Partout Sounds good thank you





