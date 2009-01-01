Hi, I own a '90 kawasaki 650 sx stand up and a '91 kawasaki sc (sea couch). I have some chips, scrapes and dings I need to fix on the hulls above the water line. Over the years, I have been told a couple of times that these hulls were painted rather than gelcoated. Could you guys confirm for me if that is true or not. I also need to find out what brand and color paint or gelcoat I would use to match the color of the hulls,which are white. Thanks.