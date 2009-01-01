Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 02 SXi Pro cracked throttle shaft on stock 40i's #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location PA Posts 80 02 SXi Pro cracked throttle shaft on stock 40i's As the title states I have an 02 SXi Pro with the stock Mikuni 40i carbs.



The front carb has a hairline crack on the throttle shaft on one of the screw head sides, straight across. Of course about impossible to get a pic. Are there any options for these? It seems there are no replacements or repairs other than replacing the whole carb assembly.



I feel like I could just run it but if it cracks at the other screw then the engine isn't going to like eating the piece that broke off. Any ideas would be much appreciated.

Thanks-JR

