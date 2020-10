Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Karavan jet ski trailer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location California Posts 4 Karavan jet ski trailer Double ski trailer in great condition. Plenty of room to take the existing mounts off and put 3 standups in the back and one in the front if desired.



New tires

New led lights

New wiring

New buddy bearings



Title in hand



Call or text 951 249 4806

Located in Murrieta, CA



$1200



IMG_1521.jpgIMG_1522.jpgIMG_1523.jpgIMG_1524.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules