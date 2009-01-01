Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS440 with 650 swap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location Central Mass Age 26 Posts 1 JS440 with 650 swap Only selling because I rarely use it. Did not do the swap myself, bought from a friend who is a reputable hobbyist. I rode it 3 times this year with no problems. 650 swap, tall prop, pole spring, has bilge and hole, widened foot tray with 1 inch pad and slightly faded but still great condition turf. Compression was perfect for my first ride in May this year ,new carb kit May this year, thing ripped for me just don't enjoy it as much as someone else would. My friend who built it weighs 240 and it pulled him right out of the water.



2500 obo

make offer, best to text or pm here

IMG_5342[1].jpgIMG_5339[1].jpgIMG_5337[1].jpgIMG_5336[1].jpgIMG_5334[1].jpg

nine78 eight70 4eighteighteight Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules