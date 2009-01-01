Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2021 Hot Products Best of the West Series (Tentative) #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 826 2021 Hot Products Best of the West Series (Tentative) "Best of the West" Racers, I am working hard to finalize the 2021 Schedule.



Here's the 2021 Hot Products "Best of the West" tentative schedule (pending final approvals).



Round 1 - April 17 & 18 - The 3rd Annual Huntington Beach Moto Surf & Freeride



Round 2 & 3 - May 1 & 2 - The IJSBA Western States Nationals/Gary Hart Memorial Race, Patria Flats or Blue Water Resort (tbd) Parker, AZ



Round 4 - June 12 & 13 - The inaugural Ventura Moto Surf & Freeride (pending final approval)- Pending Final Approval



Round 5 & 6 - August 14 & 15 - The 2021 Hot Products "Best of the West" Lake Elsinore Season Finals - Launch Pointe



As soon as I have the final approvals, which I expect shortly this schedule will become finalized.



Looking forward to a great 2021 "Best of the West" Season!!



All updates and information will be posted at www.rpmracingent.com



Ross Wallach, President



RPM RACING ENTERPRISES



Thanks for the early post of a tentative schedule....I plan on trying to "shoot" many of your events and I am most excited about being able to capture the H.B. Beach Moto event. Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/

