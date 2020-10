Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 Yamaha GP 1200 Fuel Filter Replacement Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location NY Age 40 Posts 9 1998 Yamaha GP 1200 Fuel Filter Replacement Question I am looking to replace the fuel filter on my Yamaha WaveRunner and was wondering if I have to do anything other than disconnect the hoses to the old filter and connect them to the new one? Is there anything I have to do regarding the hoses, so that fuel doesn’t shoot out when disconnecting?



